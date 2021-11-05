DeVante Parker will be placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, the team announced Friday. The Dolphins receiver aggravated the injury during practice on Thursday and will miss at least the next three games.

In five games this season, the 28-year-old Parker has caught 25 passes for 327 yards and one touchdown. Parker missed three games with the injury before returning to catch eight passes for 85 yards in last week's loss to the Buffalo Bills.

With Parker out, the focus of the Dolphins' passing attack will continue to be on tight end Mike Gesicki and rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle. Gesicki leads the Dolphins with 475 receiving yards, while Waddle is first on the team with 48 receptions and second with 413 receiving yards. Waddle is tied for first on the team with three touchdown receptions.

With Parker out, Dolphins coach Brian Flores did not rule out possibly looking for outside help to help strengthen Miami's receiving corps. That could possibly include looking into signing Odell Beckham Jr., who was in the process of being released by the Browns on Friday.

"We check the waiver wire every day," Flores said, via ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. "We look at it, we go through it. I expect due diligence on any player that's on the wire."

The Dolphins will look to get back on track this Sunday at home against the Houston Texans in a battle of 1-7 teams. Miami is a 5.5-point favorite, according to Caesars Sportsbook.