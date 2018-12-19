Dolphins place Frank Gore on injured reserve, ending his streak of 126 consecutive games played

The Miami Dolphins announced on Wednesday that they signed one former University of Miami player, and in a corresponding move, placed another on injured reserve. The Dolphins signed defensive tackle Kendrick Norton, a seventh-round pick this past season, off the Carolina Panthers' practice squad, while they played Frank Gore on injured reserve.

Gore sprained his left foot during the Dolphins' Week 15 loss to the Vikings. His being placed on IR means he'll miss the season's final two games, which in turn means that his streak of 126 consecutive games played -- and 12 straight seasons with at least 1,000 total yards -- will come to an end. The Dolphins will play their first game this season without Gore on Sunday when the Jaguars come to town in a game that can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).

Given his advanced age (he'll turn 36 years old during the offseason) and the presence of two young, versatile backs on the Dolphins' roster (Kenyan Drake and rookie Kalen Ballage), it's possible that this could end up being Gore's only season in Miami. It's difficult to imagine there being a huge market for his services this offseason, even though he did average 4.6 yards per carry this year. He had previously averaged just 3.8 per carry in three seasons with the Colts, and he no longer contributes much in the passing game.

Still, Gore has had a fantastic career, and one that was certainly longer and more consistent than many could have expected. Gore tore his ACL twice during his college career, eventually falling behind Clinton Portis and Willis McGahee on the depth chart at Miami. He still managed to end his career ranked seventh in all-time rushing yards at the school, and he was drafted by the 49ers in the third round.

He went on to play 11 incredibly productive seasons with San Francisco, making five Pro Bowls and an All-Pro team and rushing for 1,000 or more yards eight times. He emerged as one of the league's most consistent backs during that time, and eventually got over his early-career injury issues and became one of the most durable players in the NFL.

If the 2018 season is the last time he ever plays, he will retire as the NFL's fourth all-time leading rusher behind only Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, and Barry Sanders. Each of those players is in the Hall of Fame, as are the next eight players behind him on the list, with the exception of Adrian Peterson, who is only not in because he's not done playing yet. Gore's case for the Hall will largely be based on his combination of longevity and consistency, and it'll be interesting to see if that's enough to push him over the top despite his having relatively few truly spectacular seasons and little claim to a title like "best running back of his era."