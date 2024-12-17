Miami Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose left Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans on a stretcher after suffering a head injury. Initially declared to be in stable condition pending additional evaluation, DuBose remained at a Houston hospital for overnight care, according to ESPN, and has movement in all extremities. Initial tests have also revealed "positive results" as he remains under doctors' observation.

"There's positive feedback with head and neck imaging," coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Sunday night, confirming the player would remain hospitalized.

On Tuesday, the Dolphins placed DuBose on the injured reserve list. Players on IR must remain sidelined for a minimum of four games. There are just three games remaining in the regular season and while the Dolphins while still in the playoff bubble, they do not have high chances of extending their season.

DuBose's injury came after the second-year pro took a hard hit on a tackle with under 10 minutes to play in the third quarter, when Tua Tagovailoa targeted him on a second-and-9 play over the middle of the field. Just as the pass reached DuBose, he was popped by Texans safety Calen Bullock Jr., and the ball fell incomplete as he laid on the ground. The medical staff was quick to tend to DuBose, unscrewing his facemask while also taking off his jersey and pads to better tend to him.

The game was stopped for a total of 12 minutes as medical staff worked on DuBose and eventually got him on a backboard and stretchered him off the field. The CBS broadcast also noted the training staff had DeBose hooked up to an IV on the field.

The 23-year-old is playing in his second season in the NFL. The pass catcher came into the league as a seventh-round draft choice of the Green Bay Packers in 2023 out of Charlotte. He was waived by Green Bay at the end of training camp and was claimed by Miami. Coming into Week 15, DuBose has appeared in three games, catching one pass for 13 yards.