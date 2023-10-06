The Miami Dolphins will be missing a key piece to their offensive line for the foreseeable future. The club is placing left tackle Terron Armstead on injured reserve due to a knee injury he suffered in Miami's Week 4 loss to the Bills in Buffalo, according to NFL Media. While this is a significant blow to the protection in front of Tua Tagovailoa in the immediate, the report does note that Armstead's injury is not expected to be season-ending.

With Armstead on IR, he will be required to sit out a minimum of four games. On top of their home matchup with the Giants in Week 5 on Sunday, the 32-year-old will be sidelined for Miami's Week 6 home contest against the Panthers, their trip to Philadelphia to face the Eagles in Week 7, and then their divisional matchup with the Patriots in Week 8 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The earliest Armstead could return is Week 9. There, the Dolphins will be traveling to Frankfurt, Germany, for an international showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. Given the logistics surrounding that game, it'll be curious to see if Armstead is healthy enough to play in that game or if the Dolphins will opt to keep him on the shelf through their Week 10 bye following this contest.

Armstead suffered this injury in the closing minutes of the first half of the Dolphins 48-20 loss to the Bills. He was injured on a play where Tagovailoa threw an incomplete pass to running back Raheem Mostert. After being looked at by trainers on the field, Armstead did not return to the Dolphins sideline and instead walked gingerly into the tunnel and to the locker room where he was later ruled out.

Injuries have been a big piece of Armstead's NFL story thus far. He's never played a full season through 11 years in the NFL and was limited to 13 games for the Dolphins -- who signed him to a five-year, $75 million deal in 2022 -- season. Already, Armstead missed the first two games of this season due to other ailments.

Armstead landing on injured reserve does open up a roster spot on the Dolphins, which will be filled by wide receiver Chase Claypool who was acquired on Friday morning in a deal with the Bears.