Dolphins player celebrates on Instagram after being cut by team, gets claimed by rival

Getting released by an NFL team isn't usually a cause for celebration, but don't tell that to former Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.

Phillips wanted out of Miami so badly that he celebrated on Instagram this week after the Dolphins officially released him on Tuesday.

"Free at last, free at last," Phillips wrote.

The 26-year-old also made sure to note how happy he was to be leaving the team.

"No longer a Miami Dolphin, good luck to my brothers on the team I'll miss y'all but I couldn't be happier to be out of there," Phillips wrote. "I'm in my bag, don't take it personal. Sometimes you got to put your future in your own hands and live with it."

The Dolphins are releasing DT Jordan Phillips, according to a league source.



Also, his Instagram account. pic.twitter.com/HK7CiuM1DH — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) October 2, 2018

Phillips had been with the Dolphins since 2015 when the team made him a second-round pick in the NFL Draft. During the first three seasons of his career, Phillips saw some serious playing time. From 2015 thru 2017, he played in 44 games, starting 26 times.

However, things took a turn for the worse during training camp when he lost his starting job. Not only did he lose his job, but over the first four weeks of the 2018 season, his playing time started to dwindle. In the Dolphins' 38-7 loss to the Patriots on Sunday, Phillips played the fewest snaps of any active defensive linemen on Miami's roster, which is something that he definitely wasn't happy about.

DT Jordan Phillps apparently not happy to leave field before that play. Threw helmet angrily on ground on sideline and sat on bench after brief exchange with a coach — Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) September 30, 2018

Dolphins coach Adam Gase was asked about Phillips' playing time on Monday, and apparently, it was just part of the team's game plan for the Patriots game.

"There's a reason why we're doing that," Gase said, via ESPN.com. "There's a reason why we're subbing the way we're subbing against that team. It's not a secret why we're doing it. Whatever (defensive line coach) Kris Kocurek wants the D-linemen to do, that's what we're doing."

Phillips clearly didn't like the game plan -- or anything about the Dolphins -- which might be why he was so happy to be released.

The good news for Phillips is that he's going to have two shots at payback. The defensive tackle was claimed on waivers by the Bills on Wednesday, which means he'll get to face the Dolphins twice (Week 13, Week 17), as long as Buffalo keeps him on the roster for the rest of the season.