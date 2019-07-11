Dolphins player gets cited for crash, breaks silence on car accident that led to amputation of his arm

Police in Florida have determined that Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton was at fault in the ugly July 4 car crash that led to the amputation of his left arm.

According to the accident report obtained by CBS-4 in Miami, Norton was cited for an improper lane change. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Norton was on a northbound expressway when he apparently made a sudden turn in an effort to get into a lane that was heading toward a southbound ramp. As he made the turn, Norton's F-250 hit a Maserati, which caused his truck to hit a concrete barrier before flipping over.

The accident took place just after 1 a.m. ET.

Although the driver of the Maserati escaped unharmed, paramedics had to amputate Norton's left arm at the scene of the accident before taking him to a local hospital.

It's now been one week since the accident happened and Norton was in good enough shape on Thursday to hold his first interview since losing his arm.

"I am OK. I am as comfortable as I can be with the situation," Norton told CBS-4 in an exclusive interview. "I am doing fine and the best I can."

According to ESPN.com, Norton has already undergone four surgeries on his arm and he's expected to undergo at least two more with the hope that he'll be able to wear a prosthetic arm at some point down the road.

Norton said he's been able to battle through all the pain with the help of his family and friends.

"I am staying strong because all of the support from all of the fans, all of the teams, my family and everyone," Norton said. "That is what is pushing me, my faith and the support from my family, my grandparents, my sports agent. Everyone is going above and beyond with nothing in return. Just to see people who have been supporting me is just great."

Although Norton was cited in the accident, he did get some good news this week. Norton's agent, Malki Kawa, revealed on Tuesday that all of Norton's medical care will be paid for by the insurance policies of the NFL and the Dolphins.

Norton might have lost his arm in the accident, but after looking back on things, he's now thankful that he didn't lose more.

"I am alive," Norton said. "To be here, I am alive. One thing keeps me going and that is that I am still able to be here. Seeing my family is so important. It is very good that I have this support system. It keeps me strong and it keeps me tall."

As he continues to recover from the accident, one thing did hit Norton hard over the past week: He's very well aware that he won't ever be able to play football again.

"I realize that I will not be able to play for anyone," Norton said. "We are working past that you know. That reality is sinking in. I am alive and I am grateful. Now I want to organize a blood drive."

Norton had only been with the Dolphins for roughly seven months when the accident happened. The 22-year-old was selected by the Panthers during the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Norton spent most of the 2018 season on Carolina's practice squad before the Dolphins swooped in to sign him in December.