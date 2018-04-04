Dolphins Pro Bowl player sounds glad that he doesn't play for the Rams anymore

The Rams might be building an all-star team out west, but that doesn't necessarily mean that everyone wants to play for them.

For instance, take Robert Quinn, who was traded from the Rams to the Dolphins back in early March. Despite the fact that Quinn spent his entire seven-year career with the Rams, the veteran defensive end didn't have anything good to say about the team when he was asked about the trade on Wednesday. As a matter of fact, Quinn basically he said he felt betrayed by the Rams, who dealt him away for two draft picks.

"It's like this, this is the first time I've been traded," Quinn said, via the Orlando Sentinel. "You commit yourself to someone and basically you have a family member turn their back on you, and you realize who appreciates you around here and you commit yourself to them. I've got a new family now here in Miami and that's all I'm concerned about."

Although there are plenty of NFL players out there who enjoy playing on the West Coast, Quinn isn't one of them. The 27-year-old said he was actually "glad" when he found out he was being traded to the Dolphins.

"Honestly, you don't realize you're suffocating until you can't breathe no more, so I was just glad I could have a new breath of fresh air down here in Miami," Quinn said, via the Palm Beach Post. "It's allowed me to clear my mind and have a fresh start and a new beginning and new possibilities. I'm excited for the new start. I think this was best for me and my family. Sometimes things work out funny, but they always work out for the best."

When Quinn says things worked out for the best, he definitely meant not being in Los Angeles is what's best for him.

"I'm not a West Coast guy. I'll just put it that way," Quinn said.

The two-time Pro Bowler, who grew up in South Carolina and went to school at North Carolina, sounds mostly excited about moving back to his more natural position of defensive end. Quinn spent six years as a defensive end for the Rams before the team made him an outside linebacker last season after they made the switch to a 3-4 defense.

"I don't know if you've ever watched the Olympics, but I've never seen one of the sprinters run from a two-point stance," Quinn said of the advantage of playing defensive end.

Despite the fact that he was playing an unnatural position, the former first-round pick still tallied 8.5 sacks last season.

One other thing Quinn talked about during his conference call with reporters on Wednesday was his reasoning for protesting racial injustice during the national anthem. Unlike some other players, Quinn doesn't kneel, but he does hold up a fist.

"Let me tell you this, the way America was built and the way people talk, the President said we should build a wall to keep Mexicans out. And this country was built off the -- they killed the Indians and built off the backs of the blacks, and yet y'all tell us to keep quiet," Quinn said. "So at the end of the day, let's confront the situation and let's bring humanity and friendship and let's get rid of all of the ignorance and let's face it head on."

Quinn also added that, besides treating all races equally, the protest revolves around the golden rule: Treat others the way you want to be treated.

"You don't ever want to smack someone in their face and don't expect to get smacked back," Quinn said. "It's just that simple fact. Don't treat someone bad and expect not to get treated the same way. That's just how it is."

It'll be interesting to see how Quinn's protests are received in Miami. Less than a month ago, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said he wouldn't allow any of his players to protest in 2018; however, he soon backtracked and said players would be allowed to protest if that's what they wanted to do.