The Miami Dolphins reportedly have their new offensive coordinator -- or should we say offensive coordinators. On Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the Dolphins are promoting running backs coach Eric Studesville and tight ends coach George Godsey to serve as offensive coordinator, and they will combine to do the job.

Studesville has been with the Dolphins since 2018, and has served as their running backs coach and run game coordinator. He has served as a running backs coach for the Chicago Bears, New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos since breaking into the NFL coaching ranks back in 1997, and was even named interim head coach in Denver when Josh McDaniels was fired in 2010. Studesville went 1-3 in the final four games of that season. During his 23 years in the NFL, he has coached several Pro Bowl running backs such as Marshawn Lynch, Willis McGahee and C.J. Anderson. In Studesville's first season in Miami, he took the Dolphins from 24th in the NFL averaging 3.86 yards per carry in 2017 to ninth in the statistic, averaging 4.68 yards per carry in 2018, according to the Dolphins' official website.

Godsey just wrapped up his second season with the Dolphins, and helped turn Mike Gesicki into an up-and-coming star in the league. Godsey has also served as a quarterbacks coach with Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions back in 2018, and had a stint as the offensive coordinator for the Houston Texans in 2015 and 2016. In both of those seasons, the Texans won the AFC South. Before his time in Houston, Godsey served as an offensive assistant and then tight ends coach with the New England Patriots.

Studesville and Godsey replace Chan Gailey, who resigned after just one season. Both of these coaches have worked with talented offensive players during their time in the NFL, and will be responsible for Tua Tagovailoa's development moving forward.