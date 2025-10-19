The Miami Dolphins are tinkering with their quarterback depth chart. Tua Tagovailoa will remain Mike McDaniel's starter, but NFL Media reports the Dolphins are promoting rookie Quinn Ewers to QB2 for Miami's Week 7 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Zach Wilson will be the inactive emergency third quarterback.

Ewers experienced a surprising slide in the draft. Once viewed as a potential first-round pick, the Texas product fell all the way to No. 231 overall in the seventh round. He was the 14th quarterback drafted, and the last quarterback selected this year.

Ewers was named Second Team All-SEC last season after he completed 65.8% of his passes for 3,472 yards, 31 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Longhorns defeated Clemson and Arizona State in the College Football Playoffs before falling to the eventual champion Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl.

Ewers registered the eighth-most passing yards (6,951) in the FBS over the last two seasons and the 10th-most passing touchdowns (53). In three preseason contests for Miami, Ewers completed 23 of 43 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns. He didn't throw any interceptions but lost two fumbles.

As for Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick of the New York Jets back in 2021, he signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Dolphins this offseason. Wilson appeared in just one regular-season game this year, which was the season-opening loss against the Indianapolis Colts, and completed 5 of 8 passes for 32 yards.