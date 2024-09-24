The Miami Dolphins are already trying to get by at quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve. Miami may not have Tagovailoa's backup for this week either, as head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Skylar Thompson is considered "day-to-day" with a rib injury.

If Thompson is unable to play, the Dolphins will either turn to Tim Boyle or Tyler Huntley to start at quarterback. Both Boyle and Huntley are on the active roster, so the Dolphins won't have to use a practice squad elevation.

"I think we have an important 48 hours to kind of see where he's at," McDaniel said of Thompson. "We have to get in front of the rest of the quarterback room and talk with them. We'll just have to take it a day at a time. There's a lot on the table."

Boyle got the call when Thompson left with an injury in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Boyle went 7 of 13 for 79 yards while Thompson struggled in his first start -- finishing 13 of 19 for 107 yards.

Why did Boyle get the call over Huntley on Sunday?

"It was going to be difficult for a guy that's getting there on Tuesday to lead the offense," McDaniel said about Huntley. "Tim obviously was the better option on that day."

Will the Dolphins consider outside options? McDaniel wouldn't rule out that possibility.

"That's important, to have depth at that position, which we're finding out in the absolute most difficult way," McDaniel said. "Those conversations will continue."