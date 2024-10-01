Despite the Miami Dolphins offense's abysmal performance on Monday night, Tyler Huntley will again start at quarterback for Miami for this weekend's game against the New England Patriots.

Huntley will continue to fill in for starter Tua Tagovailoa, who is reportedly symptom free from his concussion but not eligible to return from injured reserve until Week 8. Miami hasn't won a game since Tagovailoa sustained his most recent concussion during the team's Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Huntley, a five-year veteran who was named to the Pro Bowl back in 2022, threw for just 96 yards on 14 of 22 passing in Monday night's 31-12 loss to the visiting Tennessee Titans. He had several misconnections with Dolphins All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill, which led to Hill loudly voicing his displeasure on the sideline.

"I just got to hone into being on time with them and get more reps on it," Huntley said regarding his inaccurate throws, via the AP. "That's the only way we're going to build is if we get more reps."

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he understands Hill's frustration, as Hill and the Dolphins' offense has woefully underperformed this season.

"I would expect (Hill) to be visibly upset at somebody," McDaniel said Monday night. "He's a leader, and he wanted to do everything that he could to make sure the result wasn't that."

Fortunately for the Dolphins, they'll face a team Sunday that is also struggling in the Patriots, who like Miami are currently sitting at 1-3. Both teams have lost three straight games since winning their season-openers. The Patriots, who are coming off a 30-12 loss to the 49ers, have scored just 15 points over the past two games.