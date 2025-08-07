When President Donald Trump signed an executive order to establish his council on sports, fitness and nutrition, he did so by mentioning a who's who of star athletes as members, including NFL players Saquon Barkley, Tua Tagovailoa and Nick Bosa, as well as commissioner Roger Goodell.

Tagovailoa, however, isn't sure how or why he was appointed, but he's certainly not upset about it.

"I think it's pretty cool," Tagovailoa said Wednesday. "It's an honor. I would say I don't know too much about it, but again I think that's an honor."

When asked about the details behind the appointment, Tagovailoa said, "I should ask you that same question too, bro. How did that all develop? I'm not too sure."

Tagovailoa then did an impression of Trump, who mispronounced the Miami Dolphins quarterback's last name but called him "fantastic" when healthy. Tagovailoa said he did not take offense to the mispronunciation and added that he heard worse during his college days at Alabama.

Tagovailoa is the second NFL player to question the background of his inclusion on the council, with Barkley publicly declining the invitation and saying he was "a little shocked" when his name was mentioned.

"A couple months ago, it was brought to my team about the council. So I'm not really too familiar with it," Barkley said following Monday's training camp practice, via ESPN. "I felt like I am going to be super busy, so me and my family thought it would probably be of best interest to not accept that. I was definitely a little shocked when my name was mentioned. I'm assuming it's something great, so I appreciate it but was a little shocked when my name was mentioned."

Trump reviving the Presidential Fitness Test and establishing the council is "a natural extension of the Trump Administration's aim to end the childhood chronic disease epidemic and foster the next generation of healthy, active citizens," according to the White House.

Former NFL standouts Lawrence Taylor and Tony Romo and Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker were also named to the council.