While he has performed at a Pro Bowl level, injuries prevented Tua Tagovailoa from truly maximizing his potential during his first five seasons in the NFL. As he approaches his sixth season, the Miami Dolphins' quarterback acknowledged that he adjusted his mindset as he looks to place a higher priority on his safety.

Specifically, Tagovailoa said that his most recent injury is what led to his mind shift. After missing four games earlier in the 2024 season after suffering his fourth documented concussion, Tagovailoa was sidelined for Miami's final two games of the season after injuring his hip in Week 15 and re-aggravating the injury a week later. Tagovailoa said his hip started to feel better in February, and he wants it to stay that way.

"Doing everything I can to stay available for the guys," Tagovailoa said when asked about his decision to further prioritize his health. "Like I've said before in the past, nothing changes with that. It's knowing when it's the time to give up on a play. I would say the longevity for me to be on the field with my guys is more important than whatever that one play is. You have more quarters than there would be than just that one play that I'm trying to show the guys that I'm competitive and what not. I know they know that, but it's just a nature thing. I just comes natural for me to compete in that sense, and that's the thing I fight."

Tagovailoa said similar things following his most recent concussion that led to outside speculation regarding his future in the NFL. While he said that retiring never entered his mind at that point, Tagovailoa said the experience made him re-evaluate his playing style.

After his latest concussion, Tagovailoa did do a better job of protecting himself. He played in Miami's next nine games and helped Miami stay in the AFC playoff picture.

Tagovailoa's injury took place near the end of a run that saw him get belted on his right side by Texans defensive end Mario Edwards (who was fined afterwards for unnecessary roughness of the passer). While running with the ball is part of a quarterback's job, Tagovailoa's decision not to slide on that play left him vulnerable to a hit like the one Edwards levied on him.

Moving forward, it appears that Tagovailoa will go to greater lengths to avoid putting himself in similar positions moving forward. While it may at times leaving some yards on the field, it could ultimately lead to a healthier Tagovailoa, which in turn should increase Miami's odds of success as the franchise is desperately trying to snap it's 25-year drought without a playoff win.