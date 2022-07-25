Raheem Mostert is good to go for Dolphins training camp. On the eve of veterans being required to report, the running back took to social media on Monday morning to announce that he's been fully cleared to play. The former 49er dealt with a knee injury that erased essentially his entire 2021 campaign. He went down in Week 1 and it was later revealed he had significant cartilage damage in his knee and he's been sidelined since.

Now, Mostert has a clean bill of health and will look to make an impact in his new home in the NFL. The 30-year-old back signed with Miami at the start of free agency, inking a one-year, $3.125 million deal.

Mostert joins a Dolphins backfield that has seen quite the overhaul from last year. While holdovers like Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed are still on the roster, the team did bring in Chase Edmonds and Sony Michel, along with Mostert. With that in mind, one of the more fascinating storylines worth following as the club opens up camp will be how the pecking order in that backfield shakes out. Given that first-year head coach Mike McDaniel worked with Mostert during their shared time in San Francisco, it'll be curious to see if he leans in that familiar direction to start.

When healthy and given the opportunity to see the bulk of the carries, Mostert has proven to be an extremely dangerous weapon. His best season in the league came in 2019 as a member of the 49ers when he played all 16 regular-season games and totaled 952 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns. That year, Mostert was a key piece in San Fran's run to Super Bowl LIV, rushing for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the NFC Championship.

Mostert is also considered to be one of the fastest running backs in the league, a trait that was a clear point of emphasis to add this offseason by the front office as it also brought aboard wideout Tyreek Hill in a blockbuster trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

While veterans will report to camp on July 26, the Dolphins' first open practice will be July 30.