The first two picks on Raheem Mostert's running back Mount Rushmore were pretty predictable. His fourth pick was somewhat of a surprise. Mostert's third choice, however, was one that no one would likely see coming.

Mostert, the Miami Dolphins' Pro Bowl running back, started his Mount Rushmore with Jim Brown and Emmitt Smith, two legends of the game who seemingly (and rightfully) always have a seat at this particular table. But as he often does on the football field, Mostert then went in a direction that was both unexpected yet entertaining.

"Not a lot of people would agree with this, but it's my Mount Rushmore, but Priest Holmes," Mostert said during a one-on-one interview with CBS Sports. "A reason why I rock 31 is because of him.

"Then, I mimic my game off of Eric Dickerson. He doesn't look like he's fast, but when he goes through that hole, he's putting his foot down and he's going. He looks like a horse, and that's kind of how I run."

Mostert's pick of Dickerson is more of an enlightening pick than a surprising one. Despite owning one of the most fabled records in sports (the single season rushing record of 2,184 yards in 1984), Dickerson's name is often not included in such conversations. But his exploits aren't lost on Mostert, who is clearly a historian of the running back position.

Obviously, the addition of Holmes was Moster's big surprise. But if you saw Holmes play in his prime, you know why Mostert holds him in such high regard.

A 1,000-yard rusher and one-time Super Bowl-winner with the Ravens, Holmes' career took off when he arrived in Kansas City in 2001. Over the next three seasons, Holmes averaged 1,530 rushing yards, 659 receiving yards, 2,189 total yards and 20 total touchdowns per season. He won the league rushing title in 2001 before leading the league in touchdown each of the following two seasons.

The 5-foot-9, 213-pound Holmes was a quick but powerful back who was a threat to take it the distance every time he touched the ball. His greatness was on display in his final playoff game, when he rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns -- and averaged 7.6 yards-per-carry -- in a 38-31 loss to Peyton Manning's Colts in the only playoff game where neither team punted.

Holmes led the NFL in rushing midway through the 2004 season when he suffered a season-ending injury. He endured more injuries in 2005, didn't play football in 2006 and had a brief comeback in 2007 before hanging up his cleats for good. It's safe to say that Holmes' 2004 injury prevented him from currently having a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Mostert wears No. 31 partially because of Holmes, but he credits a conversion that he had with the back that wore No. 32 on his list for changing the trajectory of his career.

In 2015, as a rookie with the Cleveland Browns, Mostert and Brown both participated in a special event at the team's stadium to help those less fortunate in the community. When it ended, Mostert had the chance to sit down and have a one-on-one conversation with Brown that lasted roughly an hour.

"I have goosebumps thinking about that conversion," Mostert said. "He told me that he was a huge fan, that he loved my game. That I brought a different tenacity to the running back position, even though I was a little bit lighter of a guy. He also saw my speed, which was amazing that he saw an attribute like that that he felt like I could utilize on the field.

"Once I started realizing that, that's when the conversion of, 'Hey look, I'm going to be the fastest running back in the league, and there's no if, ands or buts about it.' I utilized that to the best of my ability, and he helped bring that out. He helped me go through different aspects of my game and carry that through and through."

It took a while, but Mostert eventually got a chance to prove Brown's words prophetic. Four years after his conversation with Brown, Mostert finally got his big break with the 49ers. After averaging 5.6 yards-per-carry during the 2019 regular season, Mostert ran for five touchdowns and averaged 6.3 yards-per-attempt during the playoffs. Mostert channeled his inner Brown during the 49ers' NFC Championship win over the Packers, rushing for 220 yards and a title game record four touchdowns.

Mostert has continued to have success in Miami, especially last year, when he led the NFL in touchdown runs while becoming the 50th player in history to rush for over 1,000 yards after turning 30. He is currently tied for fourth in NFL history in highest career yards-per-carry average among players with at least 500 carries. Fittingly, he is tied on the all-time list with Brown, a fact that he takes great pride in.

Raheem Mostert MIA • RB • #31 Att 209 Yds 1012 TD 18 FL 1 View Profile

Mostert always takes pride in his alma mater, Purdue, which is a big reason why he is promoting the 20th anniversary of College Day, a day where people are encouraged to proudly display their college colors. College Day will take place this year on Friday, August 30.

"It's a great opportunity to show your colors and school spirit," said Mostert, who rocked a Purdue T-shirt during the interview. "Every time in the locker room, I've got teammates that went to universities all across the country. We talk trash if we're playing against each other that week.

"It's just an unbelievable thing that you're able to represent your school colors in the locker room, the workplace or wherever you're at."