AFC squads coming off much-needed victories will kick off NFL Week 9 when the Miami Dolphins host the Baltimore Ravens on 'Thursday Night Football.' Baltimore (2-5) ended a four-game skid with a 30-16 win over Chicago on Sunday, while Miami (2-6) had lost three in a row before beating Atlanta, 34-10, in Week 8. Both teams currently sit in third place in their respective divisions, and the Ravens are 9-3 versus the Dolphins over their last 12 meetings. Lamar Jackson (hamstring) is expected to play after being sidelined since Week 4, as is Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) despite being on the injury report.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Baltimore prevailed, 56-19, when the teams last met in 2023. The latest Dolphins vs. Ravens odds have Baltimore as 7.5-point road favorites, and the Ravens are 1-3 ATS with Jackson as starter, while Miami is 4-2 ATS over its last six games. The over/under for total points is 51.5, making it the third-highest of NFL Week 9. Baltimore is at -457 on the money line (risk $457 to win $100), with Miami at +350 (risk $100 to win $350). Before making any Ravens vs. Dolphins picks, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 on a sizzling 45-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Miami vs. Baltimore.

Dolphins vs. Ravens spread Baltimore -7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Dolphins vs. Ravens over/under 51.5 points Dolphins vs. Ravens money line Baltimore -457, Miami +350 Dolphins vs. Ravens picks See picks at SportsLine Dolphins vs. Ravens streaming Amazon Prime

Why the Ravens can cover

The Ravens team that was a preseason Super Bowl contender finally showed up on Sunday in their two-touchdown victory over a Bears team that had won four straight. The team played turnover-free ball, rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns, and the defense allowed a season-low of 16 points. Baltimore kept Chicago out of the endzone through the air, marking the first time the Ravens have held an opponent without a passing touchdown in 2025, and the 96 rushing yards allowed by the Ravens were the second-fewest they've given up all year.

Even with Jackson missing over half of the offensive snaps this year, Baltimore still ranks second in yards per rush (5.3). Derrick Henry moved into sole possession of fifth place on the all-time rushing touchdowns list versus Chicago, passing Bears legend Walter Payton, and he should find similar success versus Miami's defense, which allows the fourth-most yards per carry. The Dolphins passing defense is even more exploitable, as it's given up the highest completion percentage, has the fewest interceptions and has allowed the second-highest passer rating.

Why the Dolphins can cover

Despite being 2-4 straight up over their last six games, the Dolphins are 4-2 versus the spread during this span. They're coming off their best performance on both sides of the ball, scoring a season-high of 34 points and allowing a season-low of 10 points in a win over Atlanta. The team still has playmakers even without Tyreek Hill, as De'Von Achane has at least 91 scrimmage yards or a touchdown in nine straight games, while Jaylen Waddle has at least 95 receiving yards in three of his last four.

Those playmakers can take advantage of a Baltimore defense which hasn't played up to the franchise's standards. The Ravens rank in the bottom five in points allowed, yards allowed, passing defense and third-down defense. Only one team has allowed more rushing scores than Baltimore, and opponents have scored in an NFL-high of 52.7% of possessions versus it. Tua Tagovailoa should have all day to pick apart Baltimore's secondary as the Ravens have the second-fewest sacks on the year.

How to make Ravens vs. Dolphins picks

For the NFL Week 9 'Thursday Night Football' game of Dolphins vs. Ravens, the model is leaning Over the total, projecting 61 total points.

Who wins Ravens vs. Dolphins, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Dolphins vs. Ravens spread you need to jump, all from the model that is 45-28 on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.