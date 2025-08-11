The Miami Dolphins lost one of their running backs for the 2025 season as Alexander Mattison was placed on injured reserve after injuring his neck during Miami's preseason opener against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Mattison had surgery in Chicago after being taken by ambulance to a local hospital, according to ESPN.

Mattison was injured when he landed on his head during a 21-yard reception early in the fourth quarter. Mattison rushed three times for eight yards and one touchdown before the injury.

The former third-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins this offseason and projected to be their primary power back to complement the speed of De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright. Mattison spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders and rushed for 420 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games played.

With Mattison sidelined, Miami announced the signings of Mike Boone and Aaron Shampklin on Monday. Boone appeared in six games for the Carolina Panthers last season, rushing 13 times for 51 yards, while Shampklin played three games for the Pittsburgh Steelers, totaling 17 yards on six carries.

While the Dolphins have added two new running backs, Mattison's unfortunate injury does open the door for rookie Ollie Gordon II, who led Miami this weekend with 33 rushing yards and one touchdown on eight carries. The sixth-round pick out of Oklahoma State was a unanimous All-American and earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2023 after rushing for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns.