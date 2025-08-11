The Miami Dolphins lost one of their running backs for the 2025 season. Alexander Mattison underwent season-ending neck surgery in Chicago after his injury during Miami's preseason matchup against the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN.

Mattison suffered an injury after he landed on his head during a 21-yard reception early in the fourth quarter. An ambulance took him to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery. Mattison rushed three times for eight yards and one touchdown before the injury.

The former third-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins this offseason and projected to be their primary power back to complement the speed of De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright. Mattison spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders, and rushed for 420 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games played.

Mattison's unfortunate injury does open the door for rookie Ollie Gordon II, who led Miami with 33 rushing yards and one touchdown on eight carries. The sixth-round pick out of Oklahoma State was a Unanimous All-American in 2023 and earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns. The Dolphins are also exploring their options outside of the building, and will work out former New Orleans Saints running back Jamaal Williams, according to ESPN.