Raheem Mostert was 10 years old when Ricky Williams set the Miami Dolphins' single-season record for rushing touchdowns. This past Sunday, Mostert, a Florida native who cheered for Williams during his prime years in Miami, broke Williams' 21-year-old record when he scored rushing touchdown Nos. 17 and 18 during the Dolphins' 30-0 win over the Jets.

Mostert, a big fan of Williams, said Miami's star back congratulated him on breaking the record via social media.

"Honestly, I was sitting there thinking about Ricky Williams, because I grew up a big Ricky Williams fan," Mostert said on Thursday when asked what was going through his mind after setting the record, via the Sun Sentinel. "Just this past Tuesday, I drove back to my hometown and me and my brother got to hang out at the park and we just started reminiscing about a time where we both had Ricky Williams' jersey at one point, when we were younger.

"To be able to break that record, it's so surreal for him and I, because we looked up to Rickey when we were younger, for sure."

You don't need to remind Mostert of how good Williams was. One of the greatest college running backs of all time, Williams helped lead the Saints to the franchise's first-ever playoff win during his second NFL season. Two years later, during his first season in Miami, Williams enjoyed an epic campaign that included winning the league rushing title while also setting the franchise single-season record for rushing touchdowns.

Despite missing nearly two entire seasons, Williams still finished his NFL career with over 10,000 rushing yards. He is second to only Larry Csonka in Dolphins history in career rushing yards.

Williams isn't the only Dolphins legend who has had a record broken this season by Mostert. He broke former Pro Bowl receiver Mark Clayton's 39-year-old franchise record for single season touchdowns scored when he scored his 19th touchdown of the season against the Jets.

Clayton's record-setting season occurred during the Dolphins' last Super Bowl season. Mostert, who helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl four years ago, is surely hoping that his breakout season can contribute to Miami snapping the franchise's Super Bowl drought.