Running back Raheem Mostert has made his mark in Miami Dolphins history. With his touchdown against the New York Jets Sunday, Mostert now has the most rushing touchdowns in franchise history with 17.

Here is a look at the record-setting touchdown:

Mostert surpasses Ricky Williams, who set the team record with 16 rushing touchdowns scored in 2002. His 19 total touchdowns is also a team record, surpassing Mark Clayton in 1984.

This season, Mostert has played -- and started -- in 13 games, with 183 rushing attempts for 924 yards. He also has 22 receptions for 170 yards and two touchdowns in the air.

In 16 games last season, he had three rushing touchdowns, 891 yards on 181 rushes and two receiving touchdowns. He has made it in the end zone more times this season than all the previous seasons of his career combined.

The 31-year-old has proven to be a valuable piece to the Dolphins offense this season.

The Dolphins came into the matchup 9-4 and the Jets are 5-8. Miami is also the AFC's No. 2 seed heading into Sunday.