The Miami Dolphins are one of many teams trying to keep up with the evolving defensive tackle market. The position's top end market value has been reset multiple times during the 2023 offseason, which led to their own tough decision-making this weekend. The team opted to re-sign 27-year-old defensive tackle Zach Sieler, their five-year veteran, instead of their 27-year-old former 13th overall pick from the 2019 NFL Draft, Christian Wilkins, after being unable to come to terms with the latter, per NFL Media.

Sieler received a three-year deal worth up to $38.65 million. The contract is Sieler's second with the Dolphins after signing a three-year, $7.6 million deal with the team in 2020. He joined Miami after being claimed off of waivers from the Baltimore Ravens in December 2019. Wilkins was likely looking to join the list below of market-resetting contracts at the defensive tackle position.

Highest Average Per Year Among Defensive Tackle Contracts

* Signed this offseason

Wilkins possesses a significant edge for Sieler in terms of a consistent ability to pressure and harass opposing quarterbacks with 23 more pressures. Other than that, their career production is comparable.

Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler Career Comparison



Christian Wilkins Zach Sieler Draft Status 13th overall pick in 2019 NFL Draft (First Round) 238th overall pick in 2018 NFL Draft (Seventh Round) Seasons Played 4 (2019-2022) 5 (2018-2022) Sacks 11.5 10.0 QB Pressures 109 86 Tackles For Loss 33 25 Forced Fumbles 3 3 Fumbles Recovered 4 2

Wilkins is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie deal in 2023, playing out his fifth-year option on a fully-guaranteed $10.8 million salary.