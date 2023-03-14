The Dolphins have been busy reinforcing their defense early in 2023 NFL free agency. On Tuesday, they pivoted to the other side of the ball, agreeing to terms with running back Raheem Mostert on a two-year contract, the veteran's agent announced. Not only that, but the team is actively monitoring the Vikings' Dalvin Cook as a potential trade target, according to the Miami Herald.

Mostert, 30, has spent the last six seasons working under coach Mike McDaniel, dating to their time with the 49ers. He led Miami with 891 rushing yards in 2022, and will earn $5.6 million on his new deal, per NFL Media. The contract includes $2.2M guaranteed, and can escalate to $7.6M with incentives, the Miami Herald reported Tuesday.

Mostert split carries late in 2022 with fellow former 49ers back Jeff Wilson Jr., who was acquired at the trade deadline. But with Wilson unsigned in free agency, the Dolphins remain in pursuit of another ball-carrier, per the Herald.

Cook, a Miami-area native and four-time Pro Bowler with the Vikings, is among the big names on the team's radar. The Dolphins have interest in acquiring the four-time 1,000-yard rusher, according to the Herald, especially as Minnesota says farewell to some highly paid fan favorites. But initial inquiries reportedly have Miami expecting Cook to stay put for the time being.

The Titans' Derrick Henry, who's reportedly also available via trade, could be another established starter on the Dolphins' radar, depending on the price. Other notable veterans available in free agency include the Bills' Devin Singletary and Eagles' Miles Sanders.