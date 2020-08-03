Watch Now: Fitzpatrick Ready To Mentor Tua ( 1:57 )

The Miami Dolphins landed one of the undrafted jewels of the 2019 NFL Draft when they signed former Colorado State wideout Preston Williams to their training camp roster last year. He immediately flashed potential in both training camp and the preseason, and then he carried that success over to the regular season after making the 53-man roster. Unfortunately, his rookie year was cut short due to a torn ACL, but head coach Brian Flores now says that he has been cleared for football activity and is ready to help the Dolphins rebuild in 2020.

According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, Williams has been running, lifting and already working on learning some of the new small things within the offense. In eight games last year, Williams caught a total of 32 passes for 428 yards and three touchdowns. His best game came against the New York Jets in Week 8, when he caught five passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, that was the same game in which he tore his ACL. According to NFL.com, Williams was the Dolphins' leading receiver at the time of the injury and led all rookies in targets with 60. Whether it was Ryan Fitzpatrick or Josh Rosen at quarterback, they were looking Williams' way often.

At 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, Williams is a big target and has a big catch radius as well. He's an athletic playmaker that is capable of highlight-reel catches and also dangerous after the catch in the open field. This plus the evidence we already have concerning his targets as a rookie, Williams figures to play a big role in Miami's offense this upcoming season. His "hog rate," which represents targets per snap to capture the rate of passing game utilization on a per play basis according to Player Profiler, was 15.9 percent. That number ranked No. 17 overall in the NFL last season.

DeVante Parker is going to get his touches out wide and Albert Wilson is an electric slot receiver. But if you're looking for a fantasy football sleeper on this Dolphins offense led by Tua Tagovailoa, it's Williams -- who should be in line to start on the outside opposite of Parker.