Dolphins receivers, Patriots linebackers among the biggest remaining offseason priorities for each AFC team

July has arrived, which means the commencement of training camps are just around the corner. As teams fine tune their rosters in the coming weeks in pursuit of their ultimate goal, winning a Super Bowl, which positional needs remain?

Although it feels much longer ago, the Packers acquired Micah Parsons from Dallas in exchange for draft compensation and defensive tackle Kenny Clark last August. Although it did not have ramfications on last year's postseason, many expected that it would at the time of the deal.

There were several other small-scale moves executed in exchange for draft considerations. The Dolphins claimed cornerback Juju Brents on waivers and now he is in line to start for the team this season. Center Luke Fortner was acquired by the Saints from the Jaguars. He spent most of the 2025 season blocking for breakout rookie Tyler Shough and parlayed that into a contract from the rival Panthers this offseason. Negligible transactions in the moment can make both short- and long-term impacts. Which positions could be of interest to your respective favorite NFL team?

Here is one perspective on the biggest need for each AFC team ahead of the 2026 NFL regular season:

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals: Linebacker

Cincinnati has several question marks on its roster, but there is young talent in some areas that just needs to play better: edge rusher, cornerback, linebacker, etc. The linebacker unit, in particular, stood to benefit from the addition of a veteran, but the team opted to run it back with last year's second- and fourth-round draft picks Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter. The tackling up the middle needs to be a lot better in 2026.

Cleveland Browns: Defensive tackle

Without question, quarterback is the worst position on Cleveland's roster. Fans are convincing themselves that Shedeur Sanders pushing Deshaun Watson is a positive but, given how Watson has performed since arriving in northeast Ohio, isn't that a concern? Having said all of that, what options are available at the game's most important position?

Instead, the attention is on the slot defender and defensive tackle. The slot position is minimized by the addition of safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren as the third safety. At defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. has yet to blossom and Maliek Collins is returning from injury. Mason Graham is the only known commodity.

Baltimore Ravens: Linebacker

There are concerns all over Baltimore's roster. Lamar Jackson has missed at least four games in three of the past five seasons. It is easy to see a situation in which the offensive line is underwhelming. There is a lack of proven commodities with height in the pass game. Derrick Henry is 32 years old. Nnamdi Madubuike may or may not return from a significant injury this season and Marlon Humphrey, Trey Hendrickson average over 30 years old.

And yet, I am buying new head coach Jesse Minter to make it work. Linebacker, opposite Roquan Smith, is a spot that stands out the most.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Safety

Safety and running back were the two positions that came to mind. Although, linebacker could use more from Patrick Queen this season. Pittsburgh has been comfortable with Jaylen Warren at running back for quite some time and Rico Dowdle has been serviceable, if not good, when given the opportunity. Between those two and last year's third-round pick Kaleb Johnson, the Steelers should be able to get enough out of the position.

DeShon Elliott and Jaquan Brisker have found success at points in their respective careers, but there have also been some lean times. Which version will the Steelers see this season?

AFC South

Indianapolis Colts: Linebacker

Indianapolis addressed its biggest need in 2025 with cornerback Sauce Gardner. Green Bay traded for Indianapolis' most productive linebacker (Zaire Franklin) and the position had already been a point of weakness. The Colts drafted CJ Allen and Bryce Boettcher, but are otherwise relying upon traveled veteran Akeem Davis-Gaither, who has a history with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

Wide receiver is a sneaky candidate as well, following the Michael Pittman Jr. trade. Indianapolis had an excellent top three last year, but lacked depth. Cornerback and safety are a few other spots, but that could change if young players come of age and veterans play to their capabilities.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Linebacker

Jacksonville is a candidate for regression after going 13-4 during the regular season. The offensive line worked last season, but a jaguar does not change its spots. Preconceived notions on a player can shift in the short term, but are generally accurate long term. There is a good chance some part of the interior offensive line featuring Ezra Cleveland, Robert Hainsey and Patrick Mekari fails this season.

The coaching staff is excited about the running backs despite the loss of Travis Etienne. They may not have a feature back, but the collection of skill sets should allow them to execute the offense.

The defensive interior must improve. Ventrell Miller is unproven at linebacker, but will be asked to take on a larger role in the absence of Devin Lloyd.

Houston Texans: Offensive line

The construction of the offensive line is fascinating, because the Texans have accumulated veterans who had been on the decline: Ed Ingram, Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith. They have some brand-new names along that unit, but how will that translate to the field?

Running back has a relatively low ceiling between David Montgomery and Woody Marks. The addition of defensive tackle Kayden McDonald in the second round insulates them a bit from regression among that unit.

Houston has a really strong roster, however.

Tennessee Titans: Interior offensive line

As Tennessee builds around Cam Ward, the team need to address its interior offensive line. Having a below-average group, aside from Peter Skoronski, is only going to put more strain on JC Latham's development.

Linebacker is likely going to experience some growing pains as Anthony Hill gains more experience. The defensive interior will likely be susceptible to the run game opposite Jeffery Simmons.

AFC East



Buffalo Bills: Defensive line

Offensive guard David Edwards was a loss in free agency, but Alec Anderson should provide serviceable play between Dion Dawkins and Connor McGovern.

The biggest unknown is probably the defensive line with T.J. Sanders and Deone Walker likely to take on larger roles. If the young guys on the roster, including cornerback Maxwell Hairston, come along then the defense could make great strides under first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. Safety play should be improved in that scheme and linebacker has a capped ceiling.

Miami Dolphins: Wide receiver

Miami has one of the league's worst rosters; likely by design. The team's starting wide receivers will emerge from a competition involving Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, Malik Washington and rookies Chris Bell, Caleb Douglas and Kevin Coleman Jr.

Depth at defensive tackle is concerning, but not as concerning as safety, tight end or cornerback.

New York Jets: Cornerback

If the Geno Smith union does not work, then the bottom could fall out quickly. Cornerback has the lowest floor on the roster. Nahshon Wright has been a volatile performer throughout his career. They need Brandon Stephens, Azareye'h Thomas and/or Jarvis Brownlee Jr. to adequately fill the other starting cornerback role.

New England Patriots: Linebacker

The Patriots have done well addressing their needs over the past two offseasons. Mike Vrabel has uplifted the linebacker room of Robert Spillane and Christian Elliss, but that is the position with the lowest ceiling.

Kevin Byard III will likely be fine at safety in 2026, but that is another area that could be addressed long term.

AFC West

Denver Broncos: Linebacker

Linebacker could once again be targeted despite retaining Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad. They tried to address the position last offseason by signing Dre Greenlaw, but he struggled to stay healthy and has since returned to the 49ers.

Tight end and the offensive line are a few other considerations.

Los Angeles Chargers: Interior offensive line

Los Angeles has invested heavily in the offensive line and yet the interior has deteriorated. The Chargers lost offensive guard Zion Johnson in free agency, but signed center Tyler Biadasz and drafted Jake Slaughter, who was a college center. Former Patriots first-round pick Cole Strange is manning the other guard spot. Given the trenches are the hallmark of a Jim Harbaugh team, fans should expect it to be a priority again.

Defensive tackle is an area that has played above expectation under Harbaugh, but multiple teams have moved on from Dalvin Tomlinson in recent years and Nick Barrett, Justin Eboigbe have not proven anything to this point.

Cornerback and safety are a mystery as well.

Kansas City Chiefs: Wide receiver

Kansas City has revitalized its defensive front and remade the secondary this offseason. It remains to be seen how the secondary will come together, but the Chiefs have given themselves enough options that there is a relatively high amount of confidence in that working.

Right tackle is a bigger mystery to me than it seems for other people. They released Jawaan Taylor and traded Wanya Morris. If Jaylon Moore does not work out, then they do not have any depth. Even left tackle Josh Simmons missed time last season.

Wide receiver is the spot that is least inspiring and yet it may be rendered moot with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. If Rashee Rice can be available, then the pieces start to fall into place.

Las Vegas Raiders: Offensive line

Dating to pre-draft, the offensive line was my choice for Las Vegas. The Raiders signed center Tyler Linderbaum and I am cautiously optimistic in the offensive guard duo of Spencer Burford and Jackson Powers-Johnson. Klint Kubiak should be able to take some of the pressure off the unit as well.

As much as I like the draft additions, those are unproven players. The defensive line has multiple veterans, but it is a volatile group.



