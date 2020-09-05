The Dolphins struck a dramatic trade early on Day 2 of the 2019 NFL Draft, picking up former No. 10 overall pick Josh Rosen from the Cardinals in exchange for a second-round pick. Rosen's tenure in Miami lasted just as long as at his first stop, as the Dolphins have become the second team to move on from the former top prospect. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Dolphins are set to release the quarterback before Saturday's roster cuts deadline.

Rosen appeared in eight games last season, completing 58 of 109 pass attempts for 567 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions. When acquired from Arizona, Miami likely had the hope that the UCLA product would develop into a long-time starter. Instead, Rosen spent the year battling with traveled veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, and the team elected to use the No. 5 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft on Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The situation is all too familiar to Rosen, who was passed over by the Cardinals when they drafted Kyler Murray.

Josh Rosen MIA • QB • 3 CMP% 53.2 YDs 567 TD 1 INT 5 YD/Att 5.2 View Profile

Rosen, 23, now has the opportunity to land elsewhere. He will be subject to waivers but free to choose his next destination if he goes unclaimed. If claimed, the team would be on the hook for his existing contact, which runs through the 2021 season with a team option for 2022. The deal would pay out roughly $3.7 million over the next two years of the deal.

Tagovailoa and Fitzpatrick are the only two quarterbacks remaining on Miami's roster after what has been an offseason filled with changes for the AFC East franchise. Coach Brian Flores is aiming to guide the team to a better finish than 5-11 in his second season.

Teams are required to get down to the 53-man roster limit by Saturday, Sep. 5 at 4 p.m. ET.