Dolphins reportedly engaging in Robert Quinn trade talks, expected to move on from pass rusher

As the Dolphins begin what has the look of a lengthy and challenging rebuild under new coach Brian Flores, they likely won't just be parting ways with quarterback Ryan Tannehill. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, defensive end Robert Quinn is expected to be another casualty.

On Thursday, Rapoport reported that the Dolphins are engaging in trade talks about Quinn. Even if they're unable to move him via trade, Rapoport reported that they will still "likely move on from him."

The #Dolphins have had trade conversations about pass-rusher Robert Quinn, who could be released for salary reasons if they don't find a partner. Another productive pass-rusher potentially on the market.

This should come as no real surprise. When the Dolphins traded for Quinn a year ago, they were operating in a completely different mindset. With Adam Gase entering his third season and Tannehill returning from a torn ACL that cost him the entire 2017 season, the Dolphins likely (and foolishly) thought they could compete for a playoff spot. After all, with Tannehill healthy in 2016, the Dolphins went 10-6. But the Dolphins floundered their way to a 7-9 record this past season, leading them to dismiss Gase and start anew with Flores.

They're in a rebuilding mindset now, as they should be. While Quinn has been a productive player for most of his career, he's going to turn 29 in May. His cap hit for the upcoming season is close to $13 million. His contract is also set to expire after the upcoming season. Given he'll be 30 by the time the 2020 season rolls around, the Dolphins shouldn't be interested in extending him. After racking up 40 sacks from 2012-14, Quinn has tallied only 24 sacks over the past four years.

But Quinn should garner interest. He's managed to stay healthy the past two seasons, notching 15 sacks in that span. That has value at the right price, especially in a limited free agency market for teams in need of pass rushers. Don't expect anyone to give up an early pick for him, but someone could part ways with a late-round pick. The most likely scenario sees the rest of the league waiting for the Dolphins to cut Quinn. Don't be surprised if a contender picks him looking to bolster their pass rush.

With Quinn likely on his way out and 37-year-old Cameron Wake hitting free agency, edge rusher has become the Dolphins' biggest position of need -- outside of quarterback, of course, with Tannehill expected to depart Miami this offseason as well.