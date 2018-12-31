Dolphins reportedly fire Adam Gase, could be the opening for Rex Ryan to get back in NFL with Miami

The Dolphins reportedly fired Adam Gase on Monday, after the team went 7-9 and failed to make the playoffs despite sitting firmly in the postseason hunt with just a few weeks left in the season.

This comes just several hours after reports of Rex Ryan possibly having interest in the Miami job if it opens.

Gase finished his Dolphins tenure with an uninspiring 23-25 record, making the playoffs once in 2016 when he had a mostly healthy Ryan Tannehill but was forced to play the Steelers with Matt Moore under center.

There is a very good chance that Gase becomes a hot commodity in the coaching market. Lots of NFL teams are looking for young offensive minds and, despite the struggles in Miami, Gase is still very well regarded around the NFL.

Cleveland, with Baker Mayfield, and Denver, where Gase was an offensive coordinator under John Fox while John Elway was in charge, could make a lot of sense for Gase if he wants to continue working as a head coach.

At the very least, Gase will absolutely be snatched up as a coordinator by someone in the NFL. The Dolphins haven't been good, but they've been competitive despite having a real lack of talent on the roster. Gase plus Mayfield would be exciting. Make it happen, Cleveland.

In Gase's first year, the Dolphins went 10-6 and made the playoffs. Last year, with Ryan Tannehill injured after a preseason torn ACL and Jay Cutler -- fresh off a unretiring from broadcasting -- under center, the Dolphins went 6-10. This year, with a mostly healthy Tannehill but also some Brock Osweiler, the Dolphins went 7-9.

People probably need to stop taking jobs in the same division as Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, who have gotten had a ridiculous 18 coaches fired since Belichick was hired in New England if you count Rex Ryan twice.

Non-interim AFC East coaches fired/resigned since Pats hired Belichick:



Dave Wannstedt

Nick Saban

Cam Cameron

Tony Sparano

Joe Philbin

Wade Phillips

Gregg Williams

Mike Mularkey

Dick Jauron

Chan Gailey

Doug Marrone

Rex Ryan

Al Groh

Herm Edwards

Eric Mangini

Rex Ryan

Todd Bowles — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 31, 2018

Again, why do you want to work in the AFC East? Gase maybe should have seen this situation coming too, with Miami serving as a pretty questionable situation for head coaches and quarterbacks since Dan Marino retired. Miami floats in consistent NFL limbo, unable to bottom out and get a high draft pick and unable to ever make a real run.

It will be fascinating to see what the Dolphins do. Owner Stephen Ross will want to make a splash, but the Dolphins job might not be that attractive. Rex getting his "buy three, get one free" AFC East sub club card punched would be incredible.