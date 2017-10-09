Dolphins reportedly investigating video of OL coach appearing to snort substance

On Sunday, a video posted to Facebook appears to show Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting a powdery white substance at work. The details behind the video -- like when it was taken -- are unknown.

According to the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero, the Dolphins will investigate the video and "Foerster's fate will be decided as early as Monday." According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, head coach Adam Gase and the team are stunned.

"We were just made aware of the video and will have no comment at this time," a team spokesman told the Miami Herald.

The video is obviously NSFW, but if you want to watch it, click here. If you don't want to watch it, here's what happens.

The video begins with the man in the video talking to the camera.

"Hey, babe. Miss you. Thinking about you," he says. "How about me going to a meeting and doing this before I go?"

He proceeds to snort the white substance.

"There's those big grains falling," he says. "But I miss you. I miss you a lot."

He snorts more of the substance.

"What do you think?" he says. "Crazy? No, babe. It's going to be a while before we can do this again. Because I know you're going to keep that baby. But I think about you when I do it. ... How much fun it was. So much fun. The last little bit, before I go to my meeting."

He snorts the last of the substance.

"Is that f----- up babe?" he says. "You think? I think not."

The man then makes a vulgar comment to the webcam. The video ends.

Foerster is in his third overall season (this is his second season in his second stint) with the Dolphins and his 25th season as a coach in the NFL, according to the Dolphins' website. He was promoted to run game coordinator/offensive line coach in Feb. 2017. According to Darlington, multiple coaches have tried to hire Foerster, but the Dolphins have blocked their advances.

On Sunday, the Dolphins beat the Titans to move to 2-2 on the season. As a team, they're scoring just 10.25 points per game.