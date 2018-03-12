Dolphins reportedly set to release superstar Ndamukong Suh, seeking 'culture change'

The Miami Dolphins moving on from the Ndamukong Suh era appears to be imminent, as the team is reportedly seeking a "culture change" by releasing the talented but expensive defensive tackle.

The move could happen as early as Monday morning, according to Jeff Darlington of ESPN.

The plan is for Ndamukong Suh to be released as early as today as the Dolphins continue their attempt at a culture change – a plan that has purged arguably Miami’s three most talented players within last year. A lot riding on 2018. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) March 12, 2018

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has been reporting for months -- since late October actually -- that Suh was not in the Dolphins plans past the 2017 NFL season.

His release should not be considered a surprise given how much he's owed: $54 million through 2020.

The numbers are even worse in terms of the cap issues the Dolphins will deal with. And they should have been obvious back when Miami signed Suh to a $114 million deal during the 2015 offseason. At the time colleague Ryan Wilson wrote that Suh's contract could come back to haunt the Dolphins.

He wasn't wrong. Suh would later restructure the contract but it's not like that helped the Dolphins in the future: they will only save $3.9 million if he's cut in standard fashion. It's likely the Dolphins will designate him a post-June 1 cut, which will ultimately free up $17 million in cap space after that date.

However, the Dolphins will also be forced to take on dead cap hits of $9.1 million and $13.1 million over the next two years.

They made the playoffs once with Suh on the roster and are preparing to cut him three years into the deal, so to say that signing him to one of the largest contracts in NFL history was not a success would be an understatement.

The Dolphins have now dealt their theoretical franchise running back (Jay Ajayi, sent to Philly in the middle of the 2017 season), traded away their franchise-tagged wide receiver (Jarvis Landry, to the Browns last week, not official yet) and are set to cut their franchise defensive tackle (Suh). Franchise quarterback Ryan Tannehill remains very much in limbo.

It's unclear exactly what the plan in Miami is, but it is certainly setting the table for a very important 2018 season for the front office and coaching staff. This reeks of a "draft a quarterback in the first round to buy some time" situation.