Dolphins reportedly trade Kenyan Drake to Cardinals for a conditional 2020 draft pick

The Miami Dolphins have agreed in principle to trade running back Kenyan Drake to the Miami Dolphins for a conditional 2020 draft pick, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. The pick is reportedly a sixth-round pick in 2020 that could become a fifth-rounder.

The Cardinals have a need at running back. Arizona lost to the Saints on Sunday without former All-Pro running back David Johnson, who missed the game with an ankle injury, while backup Chase Edmonds injured his hamstring in the third quarter. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told ESPN there's "definitely concern" Edmonds would miss Thursday night's game against the unbeaten San Francisco 49ers.

On Sunday, the Miami Herald reported that the Dolphins had reached an agreement with an unnamed team in a trade involving Drake, a veteran running back who broke into the NFL with Miami as a third-round pick in the 2016 draft. Drake did not travel with the Dolphins to Pittsburgh for Monday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Drake has rushed for 1,532 yards and nine touchdowns (while averaging 4.6 yards per carry) during his time with the Dolphins. He also has 116 receptions for 936 yards and six touchdowns that included his game-winning score against the New England Patriots in 2018 that has been dubbed "The Miracle in Miami."

The winless Dolphins have already traded several starters during the 2019 season. On Aug. 31, the Dolphins traded left tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 first-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick. On Sept. 16, Miami traded free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Steelers for a 2020 first-round pick.

After an 0-3-1 start, the Cardinals, under first year head coach Kliff Kingsbury, are now 3-4-1 through seven games. On Sunday, Arizona saw their three-game winning streak end in New Orleans, as the Cardinals allowed 31 points in Drew Brees' first game back for the Saints after sustaining a thumb injury back in Week 2. The Cardinals' rushing attack was virtually non-existent on Sunday, as Arizona rushed for just 40 yards on 11 carries.

Even before Johnson's injury, Arizona was cautious about his workload, as Johnson has already endured two significant injuries during his career that includes an MCL sprain and a dislocated wrist. While he has already amassed 615 total yards and five touchdowns this season, Johnson has only averaged 15.7 touches per game. Johnson has actually more of a threat as a receiver, as he has more receiving yards (315) and touchdown receptions (three) than rushing yards (300) and rushing touchdowns (two) this season.

The addition of Drake gives Arizona a 25-year-old running back who averaged just 9.2 touches per game during his 54 games with the Dolphins. It also gives rookie quarterback Kyler Murray -- who has enjoyed a solid season thus far -- another offensive weapon.

With Drake reportedly headed to Arizona, expect Mark Walton, a fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft, to get a significantly increased workload in Miami's offense. Walton, who was waived by the Cincinnati Bengals before signing with the Dolphins in May, has rushed for 137 yards and 30 carries entering Monday night's game.

Fantasy spin

So, does this make Drake a fantasy player to target? As CBS Sports fantasy writer Chris Towers wrote, "This is a complicated landing spot for Drake's Fantasy value, given the presence of David Johnson and Chase Edmonds, though it also may say something about the injuries Johnson (ankle) and Edmonds (hamstring) are dealing with. At the very least, it seemed like a longshot either would be available for Thursday's game against the 49ers, so Drake could be looking at an immediate impact role in Week 9 — albeit against arguably the toughest matchup in the NFL at the moment."

