Dolphins trade RB Jay Ajayi to the Eagles for a fourth-round pick

Amid expectations of an "aggressive" push before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, the Philadelphia Eagles have traded a fourth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for running back Jay Ajayi, according to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, ESPN's Adam Schefter and others.

The news has since been confirmed by the Eagles.

TRADE: #Eagles have acquired RB Jay Ajayi from Miami in exchange for a 2018 4th-round pick. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/LIepxUbP2B — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 31, 2017

Philadelphia entered the day in speculated pursuit of pass-blocking help thanks to left tackle Jason Peters' move to Injured Reserve, but instead unofficial general manager Howie Roseman has added another big name to the Eagles' running backfield at the cost of a 2018 mid-round pick. The swap for Ajayi, 24, comes a day after the team was reported to have called the Indianapolis Colts about the availability of veteran back Frank Gore.

Originally a fifth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2015, Ajayi was presumably among those recently criticized by Miami coach Adam Gase, who said after the team's 40-0 loss on Thursday Night Football that he was "fed up" and "done compromising" with ill-prepared starters. But Ajayi is also just one season removed from a 1,200-yard rushing campaign and offers the Eagles an immediate option at the No. 1 RB spot even with LeGarrette Blount still on Philadelphia's roster.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington said on Twitter that the deal may have stemmed from the Dolphins' belief that Ajayi doesn't "have much left in his knees" after just two and a half seasons in the NFL.

Something to keep in mind about Ajayi trade: Dolphins don’t believe he has much left in his knees. Longer-term play. Something to watch for. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) October 31, 2017

From the Eagles' perspective, though, as noted by Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer, "there are worse deals than a fourth for a 24-year-old running back," especially during the same week the rival Dallas Cowboys lost their own star runner, Ezekiel Elliott, to a long-fought six-game suspension.

Can't declare a winner on deal yet. Need to see Ajayi's health and fit. But when 7-1, there are worse deals than a 4th for a 24-yr old RB — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) October 31, 2017

Through seven games in 2017, Ajayi has gained 465 yards. Unless the Eagles counter their deal with a separate move involving Blount, who leads Philadelphia with a comparable 467 yards on the ground, the former Dolphins starter is expected to usurp either Wendell Smallwood, Corey Clement or Kenjon Barner as an alternative to Blount in the backfield.