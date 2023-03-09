The Miami Dolphins cleared major cap space with the new league year just around the corner. Miami restructured pass-rusher Bradley Chubb's contract, clearing $14.656 million in cap space. The Dolphins, who were one of the teams that had been in the red as far as salary cap space, converted $18.32 million of Chubb's salary into a signing bonus in order to free up cap space.

Chubb was traded from Denver to Miami just ahead of last year's deadline. After recording 5.5 sacks for the Broncos, Chubb tallied 2.5 sacks during his eight games with the Dolphins in 2022. He also forced three fumbles and was selected to his second Pro Bowl.

The fifth-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Chubb has 28.5 sacks in 57 career games. His best season remains his rookie campaign that saw him register 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Miami's roster is slated to go through a significant overhaul this offseason. While the majority of the team's starters are coming back, tight end Mike Gesicki, running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, wideout Trent Sherfield, inside linebacker Elandon Roberts and punter Thomas Morstead are slated to hit the open market next week. A slew of backups, including quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and pass-rusher Melvin Ingram, are also expected to test the open market.

The Dolphins made the playoffs in Mike McDaniels' first season as head coach. They started the 2022 season with an 8-3 before before stumbling to a 9-8 finish. Miami's season ended with a 34-31 loss to the Bills in the AFC wild-card round.