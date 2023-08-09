The Miami Dolphins have been in the news and rumor mill at the running back position throughout the offseason. But in recent weeks, head coach Mike McDaniel has indicated that he's quite happy with the team's talent at the position as-is, whether or not they make the much-rumored run at star free agent Dalvin Cook.

McDaniel reiterated as such on Wednesday. "The depth and varied skills are a strength of our team," McDaniel said of the running back room, via ESPN.

Perhaps one reason for that confidence is that rookie Devon Achane, a third-round pick out of Texas A&M, is apparently showing out at camp, and impressing his teammates. One of the most impressed is wideout Jaylen Waddle.

"I've seen him running between tackles and break tackles and stay on his feet and do a lot of amazing stuff this camp," Waddle said, per the Palm Beach Post. "I'm like, 'Man, he's going to be good.'"

Achane, who is listed at 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, is likely to be pigeonholed by many outside the building as a change-of-pace, passing-down back until he shows he can work on early downs at the NFL level. But he seems confident that he'll be able to do it.

"Some people think I'm fast, that I always want to run outside or do outside zone plays," Achane said. "But you know, like [Texas A&M] coach [Jimbo] Fisher said, I also can run in between the tackles. Most of my big runs in college were in between the tackles. So I felt like linebackers might overpursue."

Backup quarterback Mike White agrees with that assessment. "He's very talented," White said. "You can see that from Day 1 when he got here after rookie minicamp. Athletically, he's very gifted and I think he's starting to really learn the nuances of the pro game. He's not a gadgety speed guy."

The Dolphins also have Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson in the backfield along with Achane, and it would not be a surprise if all three of them played significant roles throughout the season, with McDaniel and Co. mixing them in based on matchups and who has the hot hand in any given week. Considering the pair's age and injury issues, as well as his impressive camp performance, Achane figures to be a significant part of the game plan all year long.