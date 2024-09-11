The Miami Dolphins are on a short week in Week 2, and have to face one of their toughest opponents in the rival Buffalo Bills. The Bills are 11-1 in their last 12 matchups vs. the Dolphins, the most recent meeting being that Week 18 matchup that decided the division. To make matters worse, Miami is dealing with multiple injuries at running back.

On Wednesday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled out running back Raheem Mostert for Thursday night's game after he missed the first two practice sessions due to a chest injury. Fellow running back De'Von Achane has missed two practices due to an ankle injury as well, and McDaniel said he's one of the players, "we'll be feeling out" regarding his availability for Week 2, via CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Mostert recorded just 19 total yards on eight touches in the Week 1 20-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Achane rushed 10 times for 24 yards and one touchdown. The second-year running back was more effective as a receiver, as he caught seven passes for 76 yards.

Whether Achane plays or not, expect plenty of touches to go to Jeff Wilson Jr., who was actually Miami's leading rusher last Sunday with 26 yards on five carries. Another player to keep an eye on, and maybe pick up in Fantasy football if you partake, is the speedy rookie Jaylen Wright.