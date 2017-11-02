Dolphins safety Michael Thomas has some great life advice for young football players

Current Dolphins safety Michael Thomas has spent the last few years establishing himself as one of the more thoughtful and societally-conscious players in the NFL. He has penned editorials for TIME and been working with law enforcement to enrich the relationships within local communities. He has a lot of smart thoughts and a lot of good advice for young people, some of which he shared with CBS Sports Danny Kanell.

Thomas and Kanell sat down as part of our "Learning from Legends" series presented by Amica to talk about the challenges that young people, both in terms of athletes and just the general population, face as they move forward into college and on into their careers.

Asked what advice a Stanford graduate would hand to young folks moving toward higher education, Thomas provided an easy, but salient, piece of wisdom: use the resources around you.

"When you go to college, it was OK to use those resources that was there to help you in school," Thomas said. "I guess growing up when I thought about going to tutoring, office hours and that stuff, I thought 'those guys are dumb, they need help' and stuff like that. But in actuality, those people and resources are there to help you.

"That would be the one thing, and I'll tell it to anyone who is young -- take advantage of those academic resources that are there, because those people are there to help you."

This is legitimately great advice. If there were one thing I'd go back and tell 18-year-old me, it's exactly that. Resources are abundant for people who want to use them; trying to get by on your own or refusing to acknowledge that assistance is good and beneficial is silly.

Thomas also had some motivational advice as well, noting that if someone is trying to get noticed in the NFL world, especially as a guy who is undrafted (like he was coming out of Stanford), it's the extra mile that gets you where you need to be.

"Your challenges as a first-round draft pick are going to be a little different than a guy who went undrafted. But any guy who's fringe, either undrafted or late-round draft pick, just do everything you can to prove your worth," Thomas said. "If you've got to do extra reps after practice, if you've got to start on every special team, standout on every special team. Do those type of things because you taking that extra step to show your worth, it shows coaches they can really trust you."

And, finally, he dropped a piece of wisdom that comes from human quote machine Jim Harbaugh and the Stanford football field, when asked if his old coaches gave him good life advice.

"There's a quote that's still standing on Stanford football field right now: 'You're either getting better or you're getting worse.' And that can stand true with anything you do in life," Thomas said. "So what I've done in the past doesn't matter, it's how can I improve. That's just the approach I take to life."

If you think about this quote, it's 100 percent true and it can be motivating and a little bit depressing if you aren't working to get better. We don't hit an age or a goal or a milestone and put on cruise control in life. There are always improvements to be made, and if you're not improving then you're standing stagnant. Stagnant is not a good thing.

Young people -- and people of all ages, really -- would do well to listen to Thomas' helpful advice.