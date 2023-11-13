One of the most fascinating teams in the NFL is getting a special platform in the middle of the 2023 season. Last month, the NFL and HBO announced that the Miami Dolphins had been selected as this year's in-season "Hard Knocks" team. This week, the debut date was announced: Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 9 p.m. ET.

New episodes will run Tuesdays through Jan. 9, and every Tuesday following a Dolphins postseason matchup, per Pro Football Talk. The 6-3 Dolphins are currently in first place in the AFC East, and have an MVP favorite in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the NFL's leading receiver in Tyreek Hill and one of the most entertaining head coaches in the game in Mike McDaniel.

The Dolphins have scored a league-leading 285 points through nine games. Miami has the No. 1 offense in yards of total offense per game (435.3), the top-ranked passing offense (287.4 yards per game) and No. 2 rushing offense as well (147.9 yards per game). The Dolphins' offensive dominance was on full display in Week 3, when McDaniel's squad coasted to a historic 70-20 victory over the Denver Broncos. That week, the Dolphins became the first team in NFL history to record five passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns in a single game.

The Dolphins are the third NFL team to take part in this in-season HBO special, following in the footsteps of the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals.