Dolphins send Dan Marino to Senior Bowl to talk to quarterback prospects on their behalf

The Miami Dolphins have not officially announced the hiring of their next head coach. It's been reported and is widely expected that New England Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores is going to get the job, but the Patriots are once again headed to the Super Bowl, so the Dolphins can't make things official just yet.

Flores' elongated season also means the Dolphins can't send their head coach to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., to scout prospects. With Miami holding the No. 13 overall pick in the draft, they have to be able to evaluate some of the top prospects in the class -- and given the state of the franchise's roster, they also have to take a close look at the top quarterbacks.

In order to do so, they've sent a contingent of executives to the Senior Bowl, including one very familiar face.

"I was shaking everybody's hand, and then was like, 'Who's that? Oh my god, that's Dan Marino,'" Missouri quarterback Drew Lock said, per the Miami Herald. "When I'm sitting in the chair, he's back here [behind me] when I'm answering questions. You feel it. You really feel a presence in the room."

Lock is considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2019 class, and will almost surely not be the last QB to meet with Dolphins brass in Mobile. The new regime in Miami did not draft incumbent starter Ryan Tannehill. (Neither did the previous regime, actually.) The Dolphins can save about $13 million against the cap by cutting ties with Tannehill this offseason, or they can save nearly $20 million by doing so after the 2019 campaign, while also putting less dead money on their books.

Either way, it would not at all be surprising if the Dolphins elected to use that No. 13 pick or one of the six others they currently possess in order to find Tannehill's successor. Sending Marino down to get a closer look at the prospects may not guarantee success in identifying the right guy, but it probably can't hurt.

