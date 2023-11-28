Jason Pierre-Paul is reportedly heading to South Beach. The former All-Pro defense end is expected to be signed by the Miami Dolphins off of the New Orleans Saints' practice squad, according to NFL Media.

The 34-year-old veteran made his season debut during the Saints' 24-15 loss to the Falcons this past Sunday. He made two tackles while playing in 27% of New Orleans' defensive snaps.

Pierre-Paul seemingly announced the move on social media Monday evening.

Pierre-Paul was a menacing pass rusher during his prime years with the Giants, who selected him with the 15th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. In just his second season, Pierre-Paul recorded a career-high 16.5 sacks, was named an All-Pro and played an integral role in Big Blue defeating the Patriots in Super Bowl LVI. He spent eight seasons in New York and is 10th in franchise history with 58.5 sacks.

After leaving New York, Pierre-Paul spent four seasons in Tampa, where in 2020 he was named to his fourth Pro Bowl after tallying 9.5 sacks and helping the Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV.

An outside linebacker in Tampa, Pierre-Paul reprised that role during his lone season in Baltimore in 2022. He spent less than two weeks in New Orleans after initially signing with the Saints on Nov. 16.

In Miami, Pierre-Paul would join a Dolphins team that is 8-3 and in the running to capture the AFC's top seed. Through 11 games, Miami's defense is 23rd in the NFL in points allowed, 11th in passing, eighth in rushing, ninth in third down and 28th in red zone efficiency.

The Dolphins' reported interest in Pierre-Paul comes after linebacker Jaelan Phillips -- who is currently tied with Christian Wilkins for the team lead with 6.5 sacks -- suffered a season-ending torn Achilles during last Friday's win over the Jets.