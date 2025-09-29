When the Miami Dolphins take the field on Monday night, the team will be wearing a new uniform it has never worn before.

The uniforms were unveiled back in August as part of the NFL's "Rivalries" program. The Dolphins were one of eight teams to get a "Rivalries" uniform for 2025 and they'll be the second team to debut the new look (The Cardinals showed off their new desert-themed uniforms on Thursday).

The plan behind the "Rivalries" program was to design a uniform based on a theme that's local to each team. With the Dolphins being located in South Florida, the team decided to create a "dark water" jersey and helmet combination.

Although the uniforms appear to be black, they ARE NOT quite that dark. According to the team, the official color here is "Dark pitch blue," so yes, that means the jersey and helmet are both a very dark shade of blue.

The Dolphins are wearing the uniforms for the first time in their Monday night game against the New York Jets, which kicks off at 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can see a few more photos of the uniforms below.

The Dolphins teamed up with Nike to create the new uniform with a design that is "unlike any before, featuring dark aquatic tones made to represent a team who hunts in dark waters. Complete with orange accents and sleek dark blue touches throughout."

With the Monday game being played in Miami, the Dolphins will be celebrating their new uniform by giving their field a new look. The end zones will be painted dark pitch blue while the lettering in each end zone will feature aqua letters with orange accents.

In the photo below, you can get a better look of both the end zone and the midfield logo.

The Dolphins are one of eight teams that will be participating in the "Rivalries" program this year. This program was announced DURING the 2025 NFL Draft back in April, so a lot of people missed the initial announcement.

Over the next four seasons, one NFC division and one AFC division per year will get to debut a new "Rivalries" uniform, so not every team got a new uniform this year.

Here's when each division will be getting their "Rivalries" uniform:

2025: AFC East and NFC West (See all the 2025 uniforms here

AFC East and NFC West (See 2026: AFC South and NFC North

AFC South and NFC North 2027: AFC West and NFC East

AFC West and NFC East 2028: AFC North and NFC South

After the Dolphins wear their new uniform on Monday night, we'll be getting another "Rivalries" uniform game in Week 5 when the Buffalo Bills show off their new look.

Here's the the full "Rivalries" schedule for 2025 (The team listed first will be wearing their "Rivalries" uniform):

Week 4: Cardinals vs. Seahawks (Thursday, Sept. 25 -- See photos here

Cardinals vs. Seahawks (Thursday, Sept. 25 -- Week 4: Dolphins vs. Jets (Monday, Sept. 29)

Dolphins vs. Jets (Monday, Sept. 29) Week 5: Bills vs. Patriots (Sunday, Oct. 5)

Bills vs. Patriots (Sunday, Oct. 5) Week 11: Patriots vs. Jets (Thursday, Nov. 13))

Patriots vs. Jets (Thursday, Nov. 13)) Week 11: Rams vs. Seahawks (Sunday, Nov. 16)

Rams vs. Seahawks (Sunday, Nov. 16) Week 14: Jets vs. Dolphins (Sunday, Dec. 7)

Jets vs. Dolphins (Sunday, Dec. 7) Week 16: Seahawks vs. Rams (Thursday, Dec. 18)

Seahawks vs. Rams (Thursday, Dec. 18) Week 18: 49ers vs. Seahawks (Jan. 3 or Jan. 4)

The NFL approved a new rule in April that will allow each team to wear an alternate uniform in four different games, which is up from three. That means that any team with multiple alternate or throwback uniforms will now have an extra opportunity to wear those during the regular season. The "Rivalries" uniforms will only be worn once this season by each team.