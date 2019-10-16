Dolphins shockingly name Ryan Fitzpatrick starting QB one day after saying the job belonged to Josh Rosen

After opening the season with five straight losses, it seems the Miami Dolphins can't quite decide which quarterback they want to lose with going forward.

In one of the most perplexing decisions of of the year, Dolphins coach Brian Flores has decided to send starting quarterback Josh Rosen to the bench less than one week after announcing that Rosen would be the starter for the rest of the year.

In Rosen's place, the Dolphins will turn to Ryan Fitzpatrick for this week's game in Buffalo. Fitzpatrick started the first two games of the season for Miami, which were both losses.

"We're going to start Fitz this week," Flores said Wednesday, via the team's official website. "Kind of came to that conclusion over the last couple days. We felt like that was the best thing for this team and that would give us the best opportunity to go up into a tough environment and try and pull out a win."

The news probably came as a surprise to Rosen, who was told last week that he would be the team's starting quarterback for the rest of the 2019 season.

"It's settled. I like where Josh is," Flores said when asked about the QB position. "I think he's improving on a week to week basis. I think he's a young, talented player. I think he needs to get in there and develop and get reps and just improve."

Although Rosen was benched during the second half of the Dolphins' 17-16 loss to the Redskins on Sunday, Flores was insistent after the game that Rosen would remain his starter, despite Fitzpatrick's valiant effort in the game. The veteran quarterback threw for 132 yards and a touchdown while almost leading the Dolphins to a miraculous fourth quarter comeback. With Fitzpatrick running the offense, the Dolphins came a two-point conversion short of upsetting the Redskins.

"You know what, I thought Fitz played really well when he went in there," Flores said Monday, via the Miami Herald. "I thought he did. Yes, I anticipate Josh being the guy, but I think we're going to do what we feel is best for this team. That's what we did [Sunday] in the fourth quarter."

Despite saying Rosen would be "the guy," Flores did leave the door slightly open for a possible benching.

"I just feel Josh has played well, he's made a lot of strides, he's developed over the course of the last, let's call it, six weeks, training camp, maybe more than that," Flores said. "He's done a good job. You never want to just pull a guy for one bad game. I think this is still an ongoing conversation between myself, our coaching staff. We really gotta take a look at Buffalo and see what they're doing. We're always going to try to put what we feel is the best group out there."

After trading for Rosen back in April, it made sense for the Dolphins to let him play out the year as the team's starting quarterback so they knew what they had. Instead, the Dolphins have gone with a plan that has seen Rosen play in all five games -- with three starts -- and Fitzpatrick play in four games, with two starts. Apparently, tanking isn't as easy as it sounds.