Dolphins sign Allen Hurns to one-year deal days after he was released by the Cowboys

Days after the Cowboys released Allen Hurns, one of their biggest free-agent signings during the 2018 offseason, the wide receiver is set to ink a one-year contract with the Dolphins. First-year coach Brian Flores told reporters on Friday that he spoke to Hurns and told him, "If you're not ready to compete for a position, this isn't the place for you."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the deal is worth up to $3 million.

The Cowboys decided to part ways with Hurns, who still had one year left on his $11 million contract. The team wanted him to take a pay cut, Hurns wasn't interested, and he found himself out of work, though only temporarily. He was set to count $6.25 million against Dallas' salary cap in 2019, but the team saved $5 million after cutting him. And while Hurns understands the business side of football, the timing could have been better. "Just wished they did this earlier," he said of the Cowboys' decision, via NFL.com.

Hurns spent his first four NFL seasons in Jacksonville. In 2015 he had 64 receptions for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns, but in 2016-17 he had a combined 74 catches, 961 yards and 5 scores. In his one year with the Cowboys, Hurns had 20 receptions for 295 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Hurns' 2018 campaign ended in January when he broke his fibula during the Cowboys' 24-22 wild card win over the Seahawks. In June, he said he was 90 percent recovered from the injury after undergoing surgery.

In Miami, Hurns will join a receiver corps that includes DeVante Parker, Kenny Stills, Brice Butler and Albert Wilson, and an offense that is still searching for a franchise quarterback. Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick took first-team snaps on the first day of training camp but the hope is that Josh Rosen, the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, can earn the job and in the process, live up to his lofty draft status, something he was unable to do in his one season in Arizona.