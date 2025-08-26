The Miami Dolphins continue to stabilize their secondary as the 2025 season approaches kickoff. The Dolphins agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas to a one-year, $3 million deal, according to Ian Rapoport.

Douglas spent the past two seasons with the Buffalo Bills, but had been on the open market after his contract expired. He was previously playing on a three-year, $21 million deal that he signed with the Green Bay Packers in 2022.

Buffalo traded for Douglas during the 2023 season. He ended thrived in nine games with the Bills that season as he surrendered a completion rate of just 51.3%, while allowed a passing rating of just 38.6 when the ball was thrown in his direction. In total, he tallied 29 combined tackles, eight passes defended, and four interceptions after arriving in Buffalo.

The 30-year old cornerback registered just 11 combined tackles and a pass defended in just three games after missing time due to injury in 2024.

For the Dolphins, it has been an offseason that included some significant turnover. In June, Miami traded star cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a deal that brought former All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick back to the Dolphins.

As teams began trimming their rosters to 53 men, the Dolphins released veteran cornerback Mike Hilton.

Douglas could contend for early playing time and will even get a chance to face his former team when the Dolphins face the Bills in Week 3.