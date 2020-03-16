Dolphins sign former Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones to record-setting contract, per report
Byron Jones is heading to South Beach
The Miami Dolphins have landed one of the biggest free agent fishes in this 2020 market as Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that former Dallas Cowboys corner Byron Jones has agreed to a contract. This deal will now make Jones the highest-paid cornerback in the entire NFL, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reports it's a five-year deal worth $82.5 million. Jones will have $57 million of that contract be fully guaranteed and it includes $40 million in the first two years.
According to Rapoport, Jones had a "crazy bidding war" among various corner-needy teams across the league. The New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders were two of the other clubs in the mix for Jones, but Miami ended up coming out on top. John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia adds that the Eagles were competitive with their offer, but Jones was looking for money (no state income tax in Florida) and wanted a fresh start from the NFC East. Also part of the reason why Jones picked the Dolphins, per Rapoport, was due to the style of play that head coach Brian Flores has created.
This record contract puts an end to Jones' five-year tenure with the Cowboys after they selected him with the 27th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of UConn. Given that Dallas had not only Jones hitting the market, but quarterback Dak Prescott (now franchised) and receiver Amari Cooper as well, it appeared like there was going to be at least one odd man out. While the jury is still out on what Cooper will do next now that he is an unrestricted free agent, Jones is heading for greener pastures.
The 27-year-old is one of the best corners the league has to offer and totaled 46 tackles last season with six passes defended. Prior to that, Jones was named to the Pro Bowl and was a second-team All-Pro in 2018 and has turned in a coverage grade of 70 or better in four of his fives seasons in the league, according to Pro Football Focus.
The corner spot is also a position that Miami finds itself heavily invested in at the moment. As they are giving Jones this record deal, he will now leapfrog his new teammate in Xavien Howard for the highest-paid corner in the league. Howard has an average annual value of $15.05 million on his current deal. That's quite an expensive, but lethal one-two punch that is currently united down in South Beach, who'll try to improve upon the 262.4 passing yards allow per game (seventh most in the NFL) in 2019.
