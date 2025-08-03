The Miami Dolphins signed offensive lineman Germain Ifedi, the team announced. The move comes one day after news came out that starting right tackle Austin Jackson will miss several weeks with a lower-extremity injury, as reported by NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. Jackson is expected to be ready by the regular season, but it's just the latest injury in a training camp that's been full of them for Miami.

Offensive lineman Bayron Matos was airlifted to the hospital during the team's first training camp practice with an "above-the-shoulder type injury," according to his agent. Miami then lost cornerbacks Kader Kohou (torn ACL) and Artie Burns (torn ACL) for the season within the first week of camp, and safety Ashtyn Davis is in a boot and using a scooter after suffering his own lower-body injury.

That was after an offseason overhaul in the secondary: The team released Kendall Fuller, lost Jevon Holland to the New York Giants in free agency and traded Jalen Ramsey to the Pittsburgh Steelers for Minkah Fitzpatrick in July.

The Dolphins also received a positive development on the injury front Sunday, activating safety Ifeatu Melifonwu off the non-football injury list.

Jackson, 25, missed nine games last season with a knee injury and missed almost the entire 2022 season with an ankle injury. Overall, he has played in 56 of a possible 84 regular-season games since Miami drafted him 18th overall in 2020.

Ifedi, a 2016 first-round pick, played in 15 games last season with the Browns after not playing in a single game in 2023. He has played every position other than center during his NFL career, which has also included stints with the Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons.