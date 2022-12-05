The Miami Dolphins were missing their two starting offensive tackles this past Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, and it certainly showed in the 33-17 loss. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier realized this, and decided to sign a player with plenty of experience to help the Dolphins in their mission to acquire a spot in the postseason.

Per ESPN, the Dolphins are signing veteran offensive tackle Eric Fisher, and placing starting right tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve. Jackson will miss at least the next four games due to an ankle injury. The former No. 18 overall pick has played in just two games this season.

Fisher is a former No. 1 overall pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013, and made the Pro Bowl in both 2018 and 2020. He suffered a torn Achilles in the AFC Championship game right before Super Bowl LV, and was released that offseason. Fisher signed a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts prior to the 2021 season, and started 15 games at left tackle.

Miami's left tackle, Terron Armstead, missed Sunday's game due to toe and pec injuries. He's been a mainstay on Miami's injury report this season, but has missed just two games all year. How the Dolphins handle their tackle rotation will be interesting, as Jackson, who was placed on IR, is a right tackle, while Fisher is a left tackle. With this addition, it's fair to wonder if Armstead could be set to miss more than just Sunday's game, or maybe Fisher will play some on the right side. Either way, Fisher provides the Dolphins with some depth.