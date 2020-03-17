Dolphins sign former Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy to four-year deal, per report
Kyle Van Noy is staying in the AFC East, but heading south
The Miami Dolphins have bags of money and they don't seem to be afraid to spend it, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Coming off the heels of the news that the Dolphins have signed top-free agent corner Byron Jones to a record setting contract, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that Miami has also signed former New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy to a four-year contract. The contract is worth $51 million, per Rapoport, and Van Noy will see $30 million of that in guaranteed money upon officially signing the deal.
Van Noy is now reunited with Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who knows firsthand the talent that the linebacker is bringing to South Beach. Up until taking the Miami gig last offseason, Flores was with the Patriots and served as the de facto defensive coordinator during the 2018 season. Prior to that, he was the linebackers coach, so he really has an up-close knowledge of Van Noy's skill set. There's no doubt that the strong relationship between Flores and Van Noy was critical in this free agency marriage.
The 28-year-old now departs a Patriots franchise where he was a part of two Super Bowl-winning rosters. He originally landed in Foxborough in the midst of the 2016 season when New England acquired him (and a seventh-round pick) in a trade with the Lions that only saw a sixth-rounder head to Detroit. Given his contributions to the club since that trade has proven to be one of the major coups by Bill Belichick in recent memory.
In 2019, Van Noy posted a career-high 6.5 sacks to go along with three forced fumbles and 56 tackles.
