The Miami Dolphins signed cornerback Jack Jones and waived Ryan Cooper Jr. in a corresponding move, the team announced Saturday. The Dolphins also reached an agreement with defensive back Mike Hilton, according to ESPN.

These moves come after veteran defensive back Artie Burns tore his ACL during the first practice of training camp.

The 27-year-old Jones, a former fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, started in 16 games and appeared in all 17 games with the Las Vegas Raiders last season. He finished the year with 69 total tackles, 16 pass deflections and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

The Raiders waived Jones in April.

Jones has familiarity with the AFC East from his time with the New England Patriots, who drafted him out of Arizona State. He emerged as a starter for the Patriots midway through his rookie season but suffered a hamstring injury leading into the 2023 season that caused him to land on injured reserve.

He appeared in four games before he was benched and subsequently waived after missing curfew at a team hotel prior to a Week 9 game against the Washington Commanders.

Hilton brings some versatility to Miami's secondary. The former Pittsburgh Steeler and Cincinnati Bengal has played both slot cornerback and outside corner throughout his nine-year career.

At the very least, Jones and Hilton provide quality depth, with legitimate starting upside, for a Miami secondary that has been plagued by injuries this offseason. Starting strong safety Ifeatu Melifonwu was on the team's active/non-football injury list to start training camp.

The Dolphins also traded star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, so there are plenty of snaps up for grabs at cornerback.