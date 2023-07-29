Cornerback Eli Apple is headed to the 305. The veteran is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, according to Tom Pelissero and confirmed by Apple's agent @UniSportsMgmt. The move comes after cornerback Jalen Ramsey injured himself during training camp.

With Ramsey out until December after a full meniscus repair this week, the Dolphins are bringing in Apple for some help in their secondary.

Apple was with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2021 and 2022. He began his career with the New York Giants, who selected him with the No. 10 pick in the first round. He was there from 2016 to 2018, with the Saints from 2018 to 2019 and joined the Panthers for 2020.

He has 335 tackles, three forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, 51 pass deflections and five interceptions in his career so far.

Apple will now be teammates with Tyreek Hill, someone he has some history with. The Bengals defeated the Chiefs when Apple was on the Bengals and Hill was on the Chiefs, in the 2022 AFC Championship Game. The two met on the 1-yard line, when Apple was involved in a play that stopped Hill from scoring.

After the game, Apple tweeted, "Oh yea that chiefs cheetah pack finna hit way crazier the 2nd time," adding, "he's a baby!"

When the two were set to face off on the field again, the beef was revived.

"I can't wait to go against Eli Apple, man," Hill said. "I owe you boy. I owe you. I'm here. The cheetah is here."

After the deal was announced, Hill responded saying, "Monday practice gone be fun."

Ramsey responded to the tweet with laughing emojis and some advice for his teammates, saying, "y'all play nice out there."

The Ramsey trade was one of the team's biggest moves in the offseason and his early injury was a major hit to the defense. Ramsey gave an update after his surgery, saying it was successful.

"Surgery went well," Ramsey tweeted Friday afternoon. "To my teammates & fans, thank you for the prayers and support!! I promise I will attack this rehab and be back stronger than ever… this will just part of the greater story down the stretch! Adversity is opportunity! God is so great!"