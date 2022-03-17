After an extremely successful run with the 49ers, Raheem Mostert will look to revive his career in Miami following two injury-plagued seasons. The veteran running back is signing a one-year, $3.125 million deal with the Dolphins, according to ESPN.

Mostert missed 16 games last season after suffering cartilage damage to his knee. The soon-to-be 30-year-old is making a full recovery from his injury and is on track to be ready to play by the start of the 2022 season.

A former undrafted rookie, Mostert spent time with several clubs during his first few seasons before settling in San Francisco in 2016. In 2019, despite sharing a backfield with Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida, Mostert led the 49ers with 772 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. He rushed for 336 yards and five touchdowns (6.3 yards per carry) during the 2019 playoffs that included his 220-yard, four-touchdown effort in the 49ers' NFC Championship Game win over the Packers.

Mostert was one of many 49ers who found themselves on injured reserve during the 2020 season. Mostert missed half of the 2020 season before missing all but one game last season after sustaining his knee injury. The 49ers, who spent a third-round pick last year on former Ohio State running back Trey Sermon, received a solid season last year from running back Elijah Mitchell, who led the team with 963 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

Mostert is the second running back the Dolphins have signed in free agency. Miami also signed former Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds, who averaged 4.7 yards per carry during his four seasons in Arizona. The Dolphins still have running back Myles Gaskin, who amassed 1,818 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns over the past two seasons.