The Miami Dolphins needed to improve their offensive front this offseason, and to try and do so they are bringing in a former rival who has experience playing in a couple different positions. Per NFL Media, the Dolphins are signing former New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn to a one-year deal.

Wynn was selected by New England with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Georgia. He missed his entire rookie season due to a torn Achilles, but returned and started at left tackle in 2019. Over the last four years, Wynn has also played left guard and right tackle. While Wynn brings some versatility, injuries have been an issue. In addition to the torn Achilles, Wynn has also dealt with a foot injury and knee injury. He has never played a full season, appearing in a total of 43 games in five years.

The 27-year-old figures to battle for the right tackle job, but also could back up Terron Armstead on the left side. At the very least, this addition brings much-needed depth to a position of need. Miami was a big spender on the offensive line in free agency last offseason, acquiring Armstead at left tackle and center Connor Williams. Despite this, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was sacked a career-high 21 times in 13 games played, and dealt with multiple concussions that caused him to mull retirement "for a time." Keeping him upright is a goal for Mike McDaniel in 2023.